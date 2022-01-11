Buckley Police need help identifying package theft suspects accused of stealing truck, dog

article

Buckley Police and the detectives on the Auto Theft Task Force - Puget Sound are asking for your help to identify a couple who stole a maroon Ford F-350 pickup with a dog named Luke inside. The truck and Luke were stolen Monday from the parking lot of Northwest Fitness Gym in a Buckley.

Several hours later, the truck was seen on camera in Bonney Lake with the license plate removed. The suspects were using it to follow Fed-Ex and Amazon trucks around to steal packages. The camera didn’t activate in time to get the female suspect’s face, but you can see she has dark purple hair.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Buckley Police Department) ( )

The suspects were later seen transferring packages into a stolen gray truck.

If you spot either truck or Luke, please call 911. If can tell detectives where to find it or have any information on the identity of who stole it, please message the Auto Theft Task Force - Puget Sound through their Facebook page or call their tip line at (253) 329-2442. You can also email autothefttips@wsp.wa.gov

Additionally, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or 1-800-222-8477.

