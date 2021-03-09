Buckingham Palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years — and that they would address the issues privately.

The palace said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,’’ and are taken very seriously.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members,’’ the statement said.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

The statement is the first comment by the palace following Harry and Meghan’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family.