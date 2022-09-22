Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ South King Fire

Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.

According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S.

Images from the scene showed flames in an area full of brush and trees.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had been contained. No injuries were reported and no structures damaged.

It was unclear what may have caused the fire.