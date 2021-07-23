Brush fire along I-90 forces Level 3 evacuations near Cle Elum

A brush fire along Interstate 90 forced some homes to be evacuated and partially closed the freeway Friday afternoon near Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff said Level 3 evacuations were in place as the fire was threatening homes on Three Lakes Road and Little Creek Road in the Leisure Lane development: "Residences on those roads are under a level 3 Immediate Evacuation notice. The Freeway and Nelson Siding Road may be subject to intermittent closures; please avoid the area to allow Firefighter and other first responders to work."

According to the Washington State Patrol, the fire was initially burning in the median and on both shoulders of the road.

Both directions of I-90 have reopened.

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke and flames along the freeway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised drivers to always be prepared.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

