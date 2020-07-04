Brush fire along eastbound I-90 near Kittitas Co. causes blocked road, authorities say

article

Update: Partial roads are now blocked along eastbound I-90 near Kittitas County. Around 2:25 p.m., troopers stated the right lane remains blocked.

Around 1p.m. Saturday, Troopers responded to a brush fire along the south side of I-90 near milepost 131, Kittitas County and 5 miles west of Vantage.

Trooper John Bryant said in a Tweet early Saturday afternoon that roads are currently blocked due to heavy smoke over the roadway.

Troopers stated that firefighters are currently fighting the blaze near the road.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.