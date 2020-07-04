Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire along eastbound I-90 near Kittitas Co. causes blocked road, authorities say

I-90 brush fire near Kittitas County on July 4, 2020. Photo credit: Washington State Patrol Dept. Trooper Swift

KITTITAS CO., Wash. - Update: Partial roads are now blocked along eastbound I-90 near Kittitas County. Around 2:25 p.m., troopers stated the right lane remains blocked.

Around 1p.m. Saturday, Troopers responded to a brush fire along the south side of I-90 near milepost 131, Kittitas County and 5 miles west of Vantage. 

Trooper John Bryant said in a Tweet early Saturday afternoon that roads are currently blocked due to heavy smoke over the roadway. 

Troopers stated that firefighters are currently fighting the blaze near the road.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 