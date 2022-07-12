Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to Seattle in 2023

article

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their upcoming North American tour that kicks off in 2023, with stops in Seattle and Portland.

The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through April before the group heads to Europe for already-announced overseas dates that will continue into July.

Springsteen heads to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday, Feb. 27. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Two days prior, he will perform at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Ticketmaster said "we expect heavy demand for tickets" to see Springsteen and The E Street Band. Ticketmaster recommends users take advantage of its Verified Fan program, which helps ensure fans get early tickets ahead of bots or resellers. Verified Fan registration ends on Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Wednesday, July 27 at 3 p.m.

The 2023 tour is the band’s first since wrapping the 14-month worldwide "River Tour" in Australia in 2017, and Springsteen’s first tour in the U.S. since 2016, according to Variety.

Get more ticket info here.