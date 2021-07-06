Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigns after 13 years

article

Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservatorship attorney of 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham II, has officially filed his application to resign as her counsel, Fox News has confirmed.

According to court docs obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, Ingham wrote in a filing that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

The news comes amid the pop star's longtime manager resigning on Monday after she expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus and amid consistent finger-pointing between Spears’ conservatorship team.

