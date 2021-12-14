Bridge collapses near Cle Elum, cutting off water service to several homes

Several homes are without water after a bridge collapsed near Cle Elum.

On Monday afternoon, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said that the McElroy Bridge was damaged after a one-vehicle, non-injury crash involving a solid waste truck.

The bridge on McElroy Road serves regular access to people on McElroy Road, Morning Dove Lane, Night Hawk Lane and Heron Drive in the Elk Meadows development near Cle Elum.

Officials said the water supply line for the area was attached to the bridge and was severed. This cut off water services to several homes.

County engineers assessed the damage and the span of the bridge is too long for a temporary emergency structure.

Crews are working to improve the back-road access for residents.

Officials said anyone who has emergency needs is asked to call Kittcom, call 911 for emergencies or call the non-emergency line at 509-925-8534.

