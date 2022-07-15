Bremerton woman dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver

article

A 42-year-old woman died in Bremerton on Thursday after being hit by a possible drunk driver-- another Bremerton woman who reportedly knew the victim.

At about 9 p.m., Bremerton Police responded to a call about a severely injured woman who was possibly hit by a car at the 1300 block of Oyster Bay Avenue South. Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the roadway, not breathing.

The woman was transported by Bremerton Fire Department medics for emergency medical care, but she died while on the way to the airport.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene. According to Bremerton Police, the initial investigation showed that intoxicants were likely a factor in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle and the deceased were reportedly known to each other. The suspect, a 30-old Bremerton woman, was arrested for DUI and booked into jail for vehicular homicide. Her bail was set at $250,000.

If anyone has more information about the incident, please contact the Bremerton Police traffic unit at (360) 473-5218.