Bremerton man yells for help, says his son shot him before son died by suicide

Deputies found a man yelling for help, saying that his son had shot him before taking his own life, at a home in Bremerton.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were called just before midnight Tuesday to a home on Pineridge Drive, just off of Pinecrest Drive.

When deputies arrived, the victim was yelling for help. Deputies found the body of the man's 30-year-old son. The victim was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

No further details have been released. Kitsap County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating.

