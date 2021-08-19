Bremerton father arrested in death of 22-month-old daughter found bruised 'head to toe'

Police on Thursday arrested a Bremerton father accused in the death of his 22-month-old daughter. Investigators said the child was covered "head to toe" with bruises.

According to the Bremerton Police Department, detectives were called to the emergency room at St. Michaels Medical Center in Silverdale in the early morning hours on July 24.

Medical staff reported that a 22-month old girl was unresponsive and brought to the hospital. The child was not able to be revived and died just before 4:00 a.m.

Detectives said they arrested the child's father, 27-year-old Telenise Aunai, and his fiance Tina Maae. Both were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault of a child.

Police said Aunai gained custody of the girl and three other children in March of 2021. Detectives said all of the children have suffered repeated abuse since then.

Those children were removed from the home immediately and placed into protective custody.

The Kitsap County Coroner's Office confirmed the toddler died due to multiple blunt force trauma and classified her death as a homicide.

