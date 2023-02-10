Bradley Cooper voices Eagles' Super Bowl hype video: ‘We have an obsession around here’

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are helping fans get ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs with another postseason hype video.

Actor and Eagles fanatic Bradley Cooper provided the narration for the video that was released early Friday afternoon.

"We have an obsession around here," Cooper begins. "To stay in the moment. To focus on every single detail. The next minute. The next meeting. The next practice. The next game."

Cooper’s words are accompanied by highlights from the Eagles dominant playoff performances against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"We sacrifice out of love," Cooper continues. "Love of our teammates, our coaches, our city."

The video then turns its focus to the city and the fans, with shots from the celebrations in the streets that followed the Eagles NFC Championship win.

"Together, we’ve got one goal… Bring that Lombardi Trophy back home," Cooper concluded.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.