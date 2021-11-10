Boys & Girls Club offering full-day childcare for Bellevue parents due to Friday's school closure

The Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue will offer full-day daycare for parents scrambling to find last-minute care when the Bellevue School District announced there would be no school on Friday due to staffing shortages.

"It is essential organizations take action to offer safe spaces for our city’s youth while schools are closed. Having them in our Clubs ensures that they are productive and making the most of the situation, instead of being left alone. We will always adjust operations when children need us. As we say, ‘when schools out, Clubs are in,'" the organization's President and CEO, Tim Motts, explained.

The childcare will be offered at all eight locations of Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue.

The clubs are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 at:

Jing Mei Elementary (12635 SE 56th Street)

Cherry Crest (12400 NE 32nd Street)

Wilburton Elementary (12300 Main Street)

Spiritwood Manor (1424 148th Avenue SE) – schools served: Lake Hills

Eastside Terrace (704 147th Place NE) – schools served: Stevenson

Hidden Village (1903 112th Avenue NE)

Downtown Clubhouse (209 100th Avenue NE) – schools served: Enatai, Medina, Clyde Hill, Chinook, Bellevue High

Lake Hills Teen Center (15228 Lake Hills Boulevard) – All middle & high school students are welcome, limited transportation is available

School officials recognize that canceling on such short notice "creates challenging circumstances for many families."

"We recognize that this notice may result in the need for childcare for families. Right at School, our partner in providing childcare, is on hand to assist those who wish to get quick access to their services. Specific information regarding Right at School will be provided on our website," Bellevue schools said.

Friday, Jan. 28 will be the makeup school day for Bellevue students.

Find more information here.

