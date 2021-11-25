Box truck driver in custody after leading Los Angeles County deputies on lengthy chase

A box truck driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase across Los Angeles County on Thanksgiving.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was initially in pursuit of the box truck in the Compton area late Thursday night. The suspect traveled through parts of Compton, South Los Angeles and then Long Beach before going back to Compton.

After the box truck stopped for good, a minutes-long standoff ensued between the suspect and deputies. The suspect eventually ran out of the box truck before she was eventually tackled and taken into custody by deputies.

The chase suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

