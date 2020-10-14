Expand / Collapse search

Bothell Police: Suspect who fled crash scene then carjacked a vehicle has climbed a tree

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Bothell
Suspect in tree in Bothell (Q13 NEWS photo)

BOTHELL, Wash. - Police are trying to talk a man down from a tree after he ran from a crash scene then carjacked a vehicle from a nearby parking lot. 

Bothell Police said the police activity in Canyon Park started as a motorcycle crash on NB 405 near SR-527.

The motorcycle hit a barrier, then possibly hit a truck. The driver of the motorcycle ran away from the scene. Washington State Patrol got reports of shots fired while en route to the crash - possibly by another motorist. 

The motorcycle driver reportedly carjacked a small white car on SR-527 near 405, drove it north on SR-527 then abandoned the vehicle in the 18000 block. He then climbed up a nearby tree, where officers are trying to talk him down. 

This is a developing story. 