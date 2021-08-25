Bothell organization hoping to match new service dog with veteran in need

article

U.S. veterans face a variety of emotional and physical challenges after returning home.

To help veterans adjust, employees at Bothell organization Fairway Independent Mortgage created a non-profit called American Warrior Initiative.

They raised $50,000 to train a service dog, 2-year-old lab ‘Liberty,’ who is now ready for her forever home with a veteran in need of her services.

"Liberty is a great dog, so we want her to have a nice fit with the veteran and the veteran to have a nice fit with Liberty," said Tina Ryan with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Liberty is very smart and could be an emotional companion or easily learn much more complicated tasks for someone who is disabled, handlers say.

There is no cost to the veteran for Liberty, and the organization will even pay for the continued training needed

If you are a veteran who is interested in making Liberty a part of your family, you can apply here.

