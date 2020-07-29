Bothell officer shoots, kills man who charged at him with knife, police say

One man is dead after a police shooting in a Bothell neighborhood, officials said.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, or SMART, officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a man slashing tires at 228th Avenue SE and 20th Avenue SE in Bothell.

The first officer who responded said the man charged at the officer with a knife. The officer shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died.

A knife was recovered from the scene.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Police have not released any additional details. The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.