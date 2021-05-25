Bothell officer catches thief with child's stolen birthday package, catalytic converter removal tools

A Bothell officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time Tuesday morning.

After just starting his shift, Bothell Police Officer Sands was patrolling a shopping center off of Bothell Everett Hwy when he noticed an unusual truck parked in the lot.

Sands stopped by the vehicle, which had no license plates the driver inside was slumped over the wheel, a Bothell media release stated.

The officer stopped to talk with the driver and noticed a large package in the bed of the truck with a name and address on it that did not match the driver’s. The stolen package in fact belonged to a Bothell child and inside the package: a new basketball hoop meant for the child’s upcoming birthday.

Also inside were visible tools used in rapid removal tools of catalytic converters and in burglaries. The suspect was then arrested and the truck searched for additional evidence. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Bothell Police say the best way to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thieves is to:

Park your vehicle in well-lit areas such as a parking garage.

Install a catalytic theft prevention device or weld the converter to the vehicle

Mark your vehicle’s VIN number on your converter with a UV pen

Report any thefts or suspicious activity to police

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram