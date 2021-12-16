Bothell High School switching to remote learning Friday following threat

article

Bothell High School will close its campus on Friday, Dec. 17 and switch to remote learning following a graffitied threat that was found at the high school.

Classes will be held via Zoom and it will be a 7-period day as scheduled. Staff will post their Zoom links on Schoology and email those same links to students.

Law enforcement and school officials are looking to identify the source of the threat.

Bothell is just one of several schools on high alert for Friday after school officials nationwide caught wind of a post on TikTok that called for violence against schools on Dec. 17.

Tacoma public schools will operate on a "modified lockdown," which means all exterior doors will be locked while classes operate as normal inside each school.

If you have any information on the threat, contact the Bothell Police Department at their non-emergency phone number at (425) 486-1254. If at any time you believe you have knowledge of any situation where danger is imminent, dial 911 immediately.

The Northshore school district was one of the first western Washington districts to be hit with school violence threats.

In the beginning of the month, the school switched to remote learning for two days when a threatening message was found on a bathroom stall.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram