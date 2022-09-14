Border Patrol agents find $1.7M worth of meth inside an abandoned car in Blaine

article

Police found more than $1.7 million dollars’ worth of meth inside of a car that was abandoned in a neighborhood near the Canadian border last Friday.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol in Blaine, at around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 9, agents discovered an abandoned Hummer H3 with multiple large duffle bags inside. After searching the bags, they found a white crystalline substance that was tested and later identified as methamphetamine.

U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector

Authorities say they found 450 pounds of meth, which has an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million dollars.

"Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm," said Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller. "This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets."

At this point in the investigation, it appears any suspects who were involved in this incident remain at large.

Authorities say any suspicious activity related to smuggling drug, contraband or people can be reported to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Blaine Sector by calling 360-332-9200.

RELATED: Seattle Police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize drugs, cash and handgun

RELATED: Auburn Police seize 80,000 fentanyl pills, $170k in drug bust

This is a developing story.