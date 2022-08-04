Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars

article

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an occupied home near the corner of 84th St. E and 182nd Ave. E at around 5:00 a.m.

Authorities were able to catch the suspect on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell cameras during the burglary.

The suspect appears to be a man wearing a black beanie, a tan jacket with a hoodie underneath, black pants and tan shoes. Authorities would like to point out the ring on his right hand.

The BLPD says the stolen vehicles have not been found, and anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. Here are their descriptions:

Gray 2012 Ford F-150 with Washington license plates: #C74060E

Gray 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Mini-Van with Washington license plates: #175YRO.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the BLPD Tip Line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

Authorities are also saying a $1,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone who submits an anonymous tip that leads to his arrest. To do so, contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County by calling 1-800-222-8477 or text through the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story.