Bonney Lake man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing his parents

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the brutal deadly stabbing of both of his parents.

On May 30, 2021, 31-year-old Zachary Rorvik entered his parents' home in Bonney Lake and got into an argument with them. Rorvik's mother was trying to get him out of the house, and he became angry, according to court documents.

Rorvik then stabbed his parents with a ‘fixed blade serrated knife.' starting with his mother. He then stabbed his father and followed him out of the house, continuing his attack, according to court documents.

According to court documents, he used knives, scissors, a machete, a drill, a wheel chock and a tree branch to assault and kill his parents.

Rorvik was arrested without incident when a neighbor stepped in.

His father was rushed to a local hospital with several wounds on his neck, face and head. He later died from his injuries. His mother was pronounced dead at the home.

Rorvik told investigators that he walked to his parents' residence around midnight and waited on the back porch for several hours because he was nervous to confront them, but was "pretty sure he was going to kill them," according to court documents.

His sister told investigators that he suffered from mental health problems and was becoming "more aggressive every time he was booked into jail," according to court documents.

Rorvik was sentenced on Feb. 13 for two counts of first-degree aggravated murder.