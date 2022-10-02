Bolt Creek Fire: US Highway 2 closes again near Skykomish

article

A portion of US Highway 2 closed again Sunday afternoon as crews continue to work the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews closed US 2 around 2:00 p.m. from milepost 49 to 50.

Transportation officials said to be prepared for heavy weekend traffic westbound if drivers use I-90 as an alternative.

Local signs would be posted for a local detour through Skykomish.

Several stretches of US 2 have closed and reopened as crews fight the wildfire in the area.

Emergency management officials recently said that all evacuations had been lifted in the area.

The Bolt Creek Fire is more than 12,070 acres in size and the cause is still unknown.

Hot and dry conditions have contributed to the fire and smoke spreading. Officials said the fire was at 28% containment as of Oct. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.