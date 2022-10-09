Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 intermittently closing so crews can remove damaged trees

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (WSDOT)

Transportation officials on Monday again were forced to close US Highway 2 to remove trees that fell onto the road.

The highway was closed once again near Skykomish after the fir trees came down Sunday morning. The highway was closed between Money Creek Tunnel and Fifth Street Bridge.

Later that evening, crews were able to clear the roadway.

The Washington State Department of transportation said more closures are possible.

Firefighters are still fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, and on Sunday, a tree came down on the highway.

This stretch of US 2 has closed several times due to worsening fire conditions or trees falling in the road. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 13,278 acres and is around 36% contained, fire officials say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: US 2 closing Wednesday to remove burned trees above highway in Bolt Creek Fire

This is a developing story.