Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 closed once again after tree falls across highway

US 2 is closed once again near Skykomish while crews clear a tree that fell in the road.

Firefighters are still fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, and on Sunday, a tree came down on the highway. The highway is closed between Money Creek Tunnel and Fifth Street Bridge in Skykomish.

There are no detours available while the work continues.

This stretch of US 2 has closed several times due to worsening fire conditions or trees falling in the road. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 13,278 acres and is around 36% contained, fire officials say.

