Bolt Creek Fire: Officials determine fire was 'human-caused'

A wildfire near Skykomish has burned more than 12,000 acres and crews continue to get it contained.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, fire officials told FOX 13 News that the cause of the fire was human activity.

Warmer and drier conditions had contributed to elevated fire behavior on Saturday, primarily in the area north of Eagle Rock.

As of Monday morning, the Bolt Creek Fire was 36% contained.

Also as of Sunday, all previous evacuation orders have been lifted. This means the evacuation guidance for the fire is no longer in place for people both in Snohomish and King counties.

Over the weekend, Highway 2 between mileposts 46-49 had reopened after crews had to shut it down due to the fire. Crews will still be working in the area and there will be reduced speeds through the fire area.

With the sunny conditions, smoke is likely to increase.

BOLT CREEK FIRE RESPONSE

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Last month, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said State Mobilization request was approved for the Bolt Creek Fire, which means that resources across the state were on their way to help put it out.

Hundreds of personnel are working to get the fire contained.