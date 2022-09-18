Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish 79% contained; US 2 remains closed
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 79% contained as of Sept. 19.
The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
Since then, evacuation orders have been scaled back as crews were able to get a handle on the fire.
The following evacuation orders are still in place, according to Snohomish County:
- Level 1 (Ready): Index, Skykomish – Unchanged. No other evacuation guidance for occupied areas of Snohomish County.
- Level 2 (Set): Baring and Grotto and area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel. Formerly Level 3 (Go).
- Level 3 (Go): From west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road).
Road closures:
- U.S. 2 remains closed just east of Index-Galena Road, near Sunset Falls (MP 36), to the junction of 5th St N into the town of Skykomish (MP 49). Local highway access is now permitted for residents with identification from the west closure to the Money Creek tunnel. Use caution and slow down when driving on U.S. 2, particularly when encountering fire-fighting vehicles headed to and from wildfire areas.
- U.S. 2 from the west end of the Money Creek Tunnel to 5th Street in Skykomish will remain closed to all.
- Residents in the area should remain vigilant and are asked to not roam around the area once they gain access.