Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish 79% contained; US 2 remains closed

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 79% contained as of Sept. 19.

The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.

Since then, evacuation orders have been scaled back as crews were able to get a handle on the fire.

The following evacuation orders are still in place, according to Snohomish County:

Level 1 (Ready): Index, Skykomish – Unchanged. No other evacuation guidance for occupied areas of Snohomish County.

Level 2 (Set): Baring and Grotto and area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel. Formerly Level 3 (Go).

Level 3 (Go): From west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road).

Road closures: