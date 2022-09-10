Bolt Creek Fire: Level 2 Evacuations issued again in Skykomish

Level 2 evacuations were issued for areas in Skykomish as firefighters continue to tackle the Bolt Creek Fire, which has now burned 11,277 acres.

‘Get set’ orders were issued for Skykomish and the community around Old Cascade Highway west and east of town. If youhave not left yet, officials say, you should make preparations as soon as possible.

Level 1 evacuations—'get ready'—are also in effect for Beckler River to FS Road 66, north and south of US 2, including Foss River Road.

Officials say US 2 is open in both directions for people who choose to leave now.

Authorities said 96% of crews' operational objectives had been completed as of Monday - this is not the same as containment. The fire is 7% contained.

Earlier this month, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said State Mobilization request was approved for the Bolt Creek Fire, which means that resources across the state were on their way to help put it out.

More than 400 personnel are working to get the fire contained.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Jacob Kennett, troopers are assisting Snohomish County and King County Sheriff's deputies with evacuations of the area. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 911.

FOX 13's John Hopperstad and Chynna Greene spoke to Hussain Aleaziz, who was camping in the Beckler River Campground in Skykomish when the fire erupted.

"It was kind of a crazy scene this morning," said Aleaziz. "I woke up around 4:45 in the morning and I opened my tent and I could see a little bit of a glow over the ridge across from the river. At first, I thought it was the sunrise - I was half asleep, so it was a little early for that. About an hour later, I woke up to the camp host telling everybody to evacuate. When I opened my tent again, you could see the fire had just spread over the ridge, and it was moving pretty quickly."

FOX 13 asked Hussain if he had made it to safety.

"Yeah I’m at my parents house in Bothell now," said Aleaziz. "It just started snowing ash as we’ve been speaking, so it looks like the winds are blowing it over in this direction."