Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway

Fire crews and the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided to close part of U.S. 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway.

The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50) and started overnight.

There is an additional closure point for the fire into Skykomish at the 5th Street North bridge and US 2.

Officials said evacuation levels for the Bolt Creek Fire have not changed.

Over the weekend, Level 2 (get ready to leave) evacuation notices were issued for parts of Skykomish.

Authorities said Monday afternoon that 71% of crews' operational objectives had been completed - which is not the same as wildfire containment. Crews said active containment of the fire was around 50%.

Transportation officials will reassess Tuesday morning.