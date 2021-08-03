Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Kirkland

article

The city of Kirkland has issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in a portion of the city's water system.

The advisory has been issued for neighborhoods north of NE 85th St., south of NE 124th St., and west of I-405, for City of Kirkland water customers only.

Those in the impacted areas are advised to use bottled water or boil tap water. If the water is discolored, let the tap run until it's clear before boiling it, the city says.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The City of Kirkland will continue to post updates to its website.

