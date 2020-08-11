Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max

Boeing is reporting more weak numbers for airplane orders and deliveries.

The big aircraft maker said Tuesday it it sold no new airliners in July, and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet. That's the plane that has been grounded for more than a year after two crashes killed 346 people.

Besides problems with the Max, Boeing is being hurt by the virus pandemic, which has devastated air travel and caused airlines to lose interest in buying new planes.

Boeing delivered just four planes last month, compared with 19 in July 2019. The company depends on deliveries to generate cash.