Body recovered in search for two people missing on Lake Washington

Update Aug. 12:

Seattle Police's Harbor Unit recovered a woman's body from Lake Washington on Wednesday.

Crews had been searching for two different people, a man and a woman, who went missing on Aug. 9.

It was not immediately known if the body recovered near Seward Park was the same missing woman. The medical examiner will identify the body.

Previous story:

Searches have resumed for two people who went missing Sunday after two separate incidents on Lake Washington.

The first call came in about 5:30 p.m. Sunday just north of Andrews Bay, according to the Seattle Police Department. A group of people were on a pontoon boat when they decided to take a swim. Witnesses told police that one person, a man in his twenties, appeared to be in distress.

Four people swam to the man and tried to bring him back to the boat, but he slipped through their grasp and went underwater.

Divers from Seattle Police, Seattle Fire Department and Mercer Island Police Department responded but didn't find the man Sunday.

The second incident happened just east of Seward Park about 8:40 p.m.. Witnesses told police a female passenger onboard a ski boat fell overboard into the water.

The boat's driver jumped in and tried to rescue her, but said he was not able to do so.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire Department divers searched for two hours before suspending the search because of rough waters and darkness. A Coast Guard helicopter was also called to assist.

Both searches were expected to resume today.