Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and searched a lake Tuesday for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip.

A ground crew on Tuesday was walking the shoreline of Shoshone Lake looking for Kim Crumbo, 74, a former U.S. Navy Seal from Ogden, Utah, Yellowstone officials said.

A helicopter from Grand Teton National Park was assisting the effort.

The body of Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington was recovered Monday along the lake’s eastern shore, where a canoe, paddle, flotation device and other items had been found Sunday. A vacant campsite was found on the south side of the lake.

A family member reported the two former National Park Service employees overdue from their four-night trip on Sunday.

The 13-square mile lake has an average temperature of around 48 F, with survival time estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water, officials said.

Further details were not immediately released, and Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said the park was not commenting on specifics of its investigation.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram