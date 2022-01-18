Body recovered from Angle Lake, medical examiner investigating

article

King County rescue crews recovered a body from Angle Lake Park in SeaTac on Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the county medical examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

Several people have drowned at Angle Lake in recent years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father drowns while trying to save daughter in Angle Lake

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: