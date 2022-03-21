Body pulled from water in Ballard

A body was pulled from the water in Ballard on Monday morning, Seattle fire officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a person in the water and in distress offshore in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue Northwest.

The Seattle Fire Department said the person was found and crews pulled the body from the water.

The identity of the body has not been released.

Seattle police will be investigating.

