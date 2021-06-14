Body pulled from Elliott Bay off Seattle's waterfront

A body has been pulled from Elliott Bay, off of Alaskan Way on Seattle's Waterfront.

The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department were called to the waterfront just before 3 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person in "distress and in the water. "

Shortly after Tweeting that someone was in the water, Seattle fire Tweeted that the person was found dead in the water.

The person was pulled in an area that is close to the Great Wheel.

Seattle police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.