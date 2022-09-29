Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

article

King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday.

911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge.

Deputies have not identified the person. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become.