Body of missing Seattle firefighter found after 12-day search

Rescue crews recovered the body of missing Seattle firefighter Jay Schreckengost Sunday afternoon.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Schreckengost was found in the mountains near Cliffdell, about a half mile from where his pickup was parked, and he had been missing since Nov. 2. The county coroner is currently working to confirm Deputy Chief Schreckengost's cause of death.

"We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss," said Kittitas Sheriff Clay Myers. "We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them."

The sheriff's office says 60 agencies and countless volunteers and professionals helped in the search.

"We are incredibly saddened by this news and are all grieving the loss of one of our own," said Kristin Tinsley with the Seattle Fire Department. "Deputy Chief Schreckengost was a husband, father and friend to all, and our hearts are with his family right now who have been at the site every day searching alongside search and rescue, fire and law enforcement agencies."

