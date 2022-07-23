Body of missing kayaker recovered in the Little Wenatchee River

The body of a man who went missing after reportedly going over a waterfall in his kayak in the Little Wenatchee River was recovered on Friday.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on the morning June 25, William Henniger was reported missing after kayaking through extremely rough water with a partner.

Authorities say the two put their kayaks in the water about six miles up the river, and when the water became too rough to navigate, they tried getting out to safety. One kayaker managed to exit the rapids, but Henniger was not seen again after going over a waterfall.

On July 22, authorities determined that the water levels had receded enough to safely search the area. At around 4:00 p.m., the CCSO Swift Water Rescue Team and volunteers were able to find him about a half mile downstream from where he was last seen.

Authorities say the area has steep embankments and thick trees, brush making it difficult to maneuver from the river to the road. Crews had to lift his body out of the river gorge using the Sheriff’s Office helicopter.