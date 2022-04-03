Body of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found in shallow grave, sheriff says

The body of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared a week ago while trying to pick up her 4-year-old daughter from her ex-boyfriend, was discovered in a shallow grave Saturday night.

During a press conference on Sunday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the body, which detectives identified based on a tattoo, was discovered in a barn in Alabama.

Carli was last seen on Sunday evening, while meeting her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo, her daughter’s father, in the parking lot of a beachside restaurant not far from her home in Navarre, Florida. Investigators later recovered her vehicle, with her purse inside, and confirmed the couple’s 4-year-old daughter was safe.

Spanevelo was arrested on Saturday in Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence. Sheriff Johnson says more charges are pending now that Carli’s body has been found.

Johnson would not elaborate on Spanevelo’s connection to the Alabama property where Carli’s body was discovered, but did say investigators were at the barn executing a search warrant related to Carli’s phone, which was also missing.

Johnson stressed Spanevelo has not been cooperating with authorities and the only thing he said to them was "lawyer."

"He was totally uncooperative with us and that goes a long way," stated Johnson. "It’s your baby’s mother who’s missing and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities, it’s kind of telltale."

Johnson said Carli’s family was crushed when they learned her body had been located.

"We hated that Cassie has passed away, but it’s good to get closure for the family," Johnson said. "It’s good to keep this dirtbag in jail, where he belongs."

Johnson added, "I think we have a great case and I think he’s either going to spend the rest of his life in jail or get the needle. Hopefully the needle."

An autopsy on Carli's body is scheduled for Monday morning.