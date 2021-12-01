Body of missing, endangered man recovered by Seattle Police

article

An endangered man who went missing in the South Seattle area was found dead by police.

Seattle Police were looking for 23-year-old Marcus, last seen in the South Seattle-Tukwila area on November 15. Authorities believed Marcus may have been in crisis, but were unable to find him.

Officers found Marcus dead outside of Seattle on Tuesday, and do not suspect foul play.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Marcus’ death.

