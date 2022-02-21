Body of missing boater recovered from American Lake in Pierce County

article

Lakewood police have recovered the body of a boater reported missing in American Lake just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Search crews found a life jacket and a boat during the search.

Divers located the body around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 in about 90 feet of water.

The person was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, and their name and cause of death will not be released until the family is notified.



