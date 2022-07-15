Body of missing 72-year-old swimmer recovered in Renton

The body of a 72-year-old man who went missing after swimming in Lake Sammamish was recovered Thursday evening.

According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), the man was reported missing earlier that day near the corner of E Lake Sammamish Parkway NE and 29th St.

RELATED: The Spotlight investigates: Where is missing Washington girl Oakley Carlson?

Rescue divers from the Renton Fire Department and the King County Sheriff's Marine Unit were dispatched to help with the search.

Eastside Fire and Rescue says the investigation will now be turned over to the King County Sheriff's Office.