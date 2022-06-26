Body of missing 4-year-old recovered from Silver Lake, Everett Police say

Everett Police say the body of a 4-year-old girl reported missing Saturday was found in the water at Thornton Sullivan Park.

Authorities were searching for the girl Saturday evening before 7 p.m., stopping cars and sending search parties around Silver Lake. A search and rescue helicopter made several sweeps over the lake.

According to Everett Police spokesperson Cpt. Karen White, the girl’s body was found in the water around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire personnel recovered the body.

Out of respect for the family, authorities removed the photos and information of the girl.

Police do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is still underway.