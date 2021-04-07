Body of elderly woman found in Nisqually River
YELM, Wash. - The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said an 80-year-old woman was found dead in the Nisqually River days after she was last seen by family.
Family told deputies that have been unable to reach the woman since April 4. They went to her home and saw she wasn't there.
Deputies say it appears the woman was retrieving an item on the edge of the embankment in her yard when she lost footing, subsequently falling into the river below.
"This appears to be a tragic accident, no foul play is suspected," the sheriff's department said in an email.
