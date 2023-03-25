Body found with signs of trauma in Tacoma, homicide investigation underway

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Tacoma on Saturday.

At 9:46 a.m., the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) announced on Twitter that a body was found laying in the tree line in the 400 block of S Tacoma Way.

The Tacoma Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is now underway after the 58-year-old man’s body was found with clear signs of physical trauma.

Detectives and crime scene technicians will be at the scene investigating until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.