Body found near Snoqualmie Pass identified as missing woman whose car was found on fire

A body found near Snoqualmie Pass this week has been identified as a Washington woman who has been missing since late July.

Tacoma police said 50-year-old Diana Davis' car, a silver Chevrolet Impala, was found on fire July 29 in the 1600 block of Court "E" in Tacoma.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the Auburn woman's body was found Aug. 5 near Snoqualmie Pass. Five days later, the Kig County Medical Examiner identified the body as Davis.

Tacoma police and the King County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case as a homicide. No further details have been released.