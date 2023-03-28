Police investigating after body found near NB I-5 off-ramp in Seattle

article

Seattle police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning near the northbound I-5 off-ramp to State Route 522/Lake City Way.

Troopers said drivers traveling in the area should expect delays or take alternate routes as the ramp was closed for the investigation.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the ramp reopened.

No further details have been released.