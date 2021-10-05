Expand / Collapse search

Body found near bridge in Olympia, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Olympia
Q13 FOX
article

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a body was found overnight in Olympia.

Lt. Paul Lower told FOX 13 News that a body was discovered near the bridge on Deschutes Parkway at 5th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are at the scene investigating. 

Deschutes Parkway at 5th Avenue is temporarily closed and the estimated time of reopening is unknown. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

