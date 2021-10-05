Body found near bridge in Olympia, police say
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a body was found overnight in Olympia.
Lt. Paul Lower told FOX 13 News that a body was discovered near the bridge on Deschutes Parkway at 5th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Detectives are at the scene investigating.
Deschutes Parkway at 5th Avenue is temporarily closed and the estimated time of reopening is unknown.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
