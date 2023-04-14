Expand / Collapse search

Body found inside burned vehicle near Randle, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burned car near the small town of Randle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), just before 12:00 p.m., a driver who was sent to impound a burned abandoned vehicle called 911 saying there appeared to be a body inside. 

Deputies responded to the scene, located on a spur road about three miles off Forest Road 25. When they arrived, they were able to confirm the human remains.

The LCSO and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office are now investigating to identify the body, and determine a cause of death.

Authorities say due to the nature of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LCSO at 360-748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

